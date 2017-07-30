Watch Chase Kalisz Erase Phelps’ 400m IM Meet Record in Budapest (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Inching ever closer to Michael Phelps‘ world record in the 400m individual medley, Team USA’s Chase Kalisz erased the GOAT’s name from the World Championship meet record book on Sunday with his winning 4:05.90. Kalisz won by over two body lengths, impossible to catch over the second half of the race. He held a slight lead over the field after the butterfly leg, and turned even with Great Britain’s Max Litchfield at the back-to-breast wall. By the 250, Kalisz had moved out front by 1.5 seconds and Hungary’s David Verraszto had moved into second, where he remained to the end. Japan’s Daiya Seto overtook Litchfield on the last 50 meters and claimed the bronze medal.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Chase Kalisz had the lead going into the breaststroke, and there was no way anybody would get past him coming home. Taking down Michael Phelps’ 2007 championship record, Kalisz brings the gold back to the US in this event after they’ve had a 400IM WC gold medal drought that’s lasted since Ryan Lochte won gold in Shanghai in 2011.

Kalisz posted a time of 4:05.90, a lifetime best, and that makes him the #3 performer all-time. Only Phelps and Lochte have been faster, ever.

To the crowd’s raucous delight, Hungarian David Verraszto popped a 4:08.38 for silver, with Japan’s Daiya Seto in for bronze at 4:09.14. GBR’s Max Litchfield was also under 4:10, going 4:09.62 for fourth.