Race Video: USA Men Close Out Budapest with 4x100m Medley Relay Gold

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team USA came within 8/10 of the World Record in the men’s 4x100m medley relay, which they set in Rome at the 2009 World Championships. Matt Grevers led off with 52.26, the third-best 100 back time in his career, and his fastest performance since the 2012 Olympic Games. Grevers put the Americans out front by more than half a second. Kevin Cordes took over and swam a 58.89 breaststroke leg, but Great Britain’s Adam Peaty exploded with a 56.91 split to give the British a slight edge leading into the butterfly. Caeleb Dressel proceeded to split an outrageous 49.76 100 butterfly, and Nathan Adrian went off with a full one-second lead over the British quartet. Adrian brought it home for Team USA in 47.00 to secure the gold. Great Britain held on for second place, while Russia, on a 46.69 anchor from Vlad Morozov, eked past Japan to win the bronze medal. Hungary’s Dominik Kozma was the second-fastest on the end, splitting 46.72 to give Hungary a seventh-place finish.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up from Karl Ortegon:

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

World Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009

Championship Record: USA, 3:27.28, 2009

Junior World Record: Russia, 3:36.44, 2015

United States (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91 GBR (Walker-Hebborn, Peaty, Guy, Scott), 3:28.95 Russia (Tarasevich, Prigoda, Popkov, Morozov), 3:29.78

Team USA was all golden in this race, going 3:27.91 to scare the WR and sail to the top of the podium once more. Matt Grevers (52.26), Kevin Cordes (58.89), Caeleb Dressel (49.76), and Nathan Adrian (47.00) got things done, with Grevers’ and Dressel’s splits really standing out. In addition to being field-best for both men, Grevers came very close to his lifetime best of 52.08, proving how on-form he really is. Dressel, of course, went Remel on the field and helped the U.S. get ahead despite Adam Peaty going 56.91 on the breast leg to catch Cordes.

Adrian stuck it out at the end, but there were a couple very strong anchor legs. Vladimir Morozov was 46.69 to go the fastest split this week, helping Russia to bronze, though Duncan Scott was 47.04 to hold him off to give GBR silver. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Dominik Kozma went absolutely berserk for a 46.72 anchor. Hungary was back in 7th, but their back-half of Kozma and Kristof Milak on fly (50.97) ensures that the nation will have continued success in the coming years.