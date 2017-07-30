Dressel Pops 49.7 Fly Split as USA Swims Fastest Textile 400 MR Ever

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA men put up the fastest textile time ever in the men’s 4×100 medley relay to close the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest Hungary. Matt Grevers, who took bronze in the 50 back earlier in the session, had an impressive showing on the back end of his double. He got the Americans an early lead with his 52.26 on the backstroke leg, marking his fastest swim since 2012 and his 3rd fastest swim of his career. That split tied him with World Record holder Ryan Murphy for the 9th fastest time ever done by an American.

Breaststroker Kevin Cordes took over, putting up a 58.89 split to hand off to 100 fly world champion Caeleb Dressel. Great Britain held the lead going into the fly leg by a fingernail, but Dressel blasted a 49.76 fly split to push the Americans ahead. That was the fastest textile 100 fly split in history, and once again just .04 shy of the fastest ever, which stands as a 49.72 done by Michael Phelps in 2009.

Sprint veteran Nathan Adrian finished things off with a speedy 47.00, as the USA touched in 3:27.91 for the fastest textile swim ever. That clipped the former textile best of 3:27.95 done by the USA at last summer’s Rio Olympics.

TEAM USA 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY SPLITS