Kalafat and Hayon Break Records at WIAA Division 1 Boys Championship

2022 Wisconsin Boys’ High School Swimming & Diving State Division 1 Championship

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Waukesha South High School Natatorium, Muskego, Wisconsin

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Top 5 Teams

Brookfield Central/East, 208 Arrowhead, 188 Madison West, 182 Middleton, 175 Sun Prairie, 173

The boys from Brookfield Central and East High Schools were named the 2022 WIAA Division 1 Boys’ State Champions for the first time last weekend as a combined entity.

Wisconsin high school swimming allows for co-op teams between schools, so athletes that attend Brookfield Central and Brookfield East High School compete under the same roster. This was the team’s 1st combined title after merging programs for the 2000-2001 season. However, both schools have won individual titles prior to merging programs. In 1994 and 1995, Brookfield Central won Division 2 titles. Brookfield East won Division 2 titles in 1996 and 1997.

Individually, neither school is very big – hovering around 1,300 students each; but their combined enrollment ranks them alongside the state’s biggest schools.

In 2021, Sun Prairie won the WIAA Division 1 title with 232.5 points, falling to 5th this year. Last year, Brookfield Central/East was 5th with 135 points.

Brookfield Central/East junior Stuart Seymour won the 100 backstroke (48.53) after taking 2nd place in the 100 fly (48.36) to Hayon. In 2021, he finished 7th in the 100 backstroke as a sophomore (51.22), and was 18th (53.66) as a freshman in 2020.

Seymour also swam the butterfly split (21.37) on the winning Brookfield Central/East 200 medley relay team, which was the fastest split in the field. His teammate Michael Long (22.69) had the fastest backstroke split, and joined forces with Brady Miller on breaststroke (25.08) and Jonathan Day (22.00) on freestyle to win the state title.

Ozan Kalafat, a senior at Bay Port high school and University of Michigan commit, won the 200 and 500 freestyle events. In the 500 freestyle, Kalafat posted a 4:27.75 to win by 1.94 seconds en-route to a lifetime best and breaking the state record. The previous record was 4:28.98 and was set in 2009 by Ryan Hansen of Arrowhead, who went on to swim at the University of Utah. As a freshman in 2019, Kalafat was 5th in the 500 freestyle.

In the 200 freestyle, Kalafat (1:37.42) touched just ahead of Sheboygan North senior Will Hayon, a Virginia Tech commit (1:37.69). Both of these times were lifetime bests for Kalafat and Hayon.

In the 100 butterfly, Hayon won in a state record time of 47.14. Last year, Hayon was 2nd to Emilio Perez, who won the 100 fly in a state record fashion (47.27). Despite finishing in 2nd (47.56), Hayon was also under the previous state record, which was set in 2003 by Kyle Bubolz. Bubolz then competed collegiately for Northwestern University where he earned 19 All-American honors, 12 Big Ten championships, and one national title in the 400 medley relay, which broke the NCAA record.

Also winning two events at the WIAA Division 1 Championships was Sam Bork, a senior at Appleton North High School, who swept the 50 (20.10) and 100 freestyle (44.49) events, winning the 100 freestyle by almost one-second. His time in the 100 freestyle marked a new lifetime best. Bork’s previous best time was 44.82 seconds, which was from the Winter Junior Championships in December 2021. He was just off his lifetime best in the 50 freestyle (19.95), which was also from Winter Junior’s.

Bork has been a three-sport athlete throughout high school competing in swimming, football, and track. After committing to Florida State for swimming, he told SwimSwam that he was no longer playing football to concentrate on swimming. At the time of his commitment to Florida State in January 2021, Bork’s best time in the 50 freestyle was 20.43 seconds, and his lifetime best in the 100 freestyle was 46.34.

The final double winner at the WIAA Division 1 Championships was Arrowhead junior Lance Johnson, who claimed 1st in the 200 IM (1:48.82) and 100 breaststroke (54.91), which were both lifetime bests. Johnson has committed to swim for the University of Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2023. At this meet last year, Johnson was 3rd in the 200 IM (1:53.29) and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (56.29), showing massive improvement in both races over the span of one year.

Drew Bennett, senior at Madison Memorial high school and a University of Minnesota commit for diving, broke the Wisconsin record on the 1-meter board, posting 668.75 points. The previous record was 563.45 points by Andrew Sulcha in 2013. 2nd place finisher Jan Lanser, a senior at West Bend East and a University of Wisconsin commit, also broke the state record by finishing with 629.20 points.

Middleton swept the freestyle relays, winning the 200 freestyle relay by almost a second (1:23.93) with Lin Blaise (21.91), Venden Berge (21.35), Jack Madoch (20.04), and Nick Chirafisi (20.63). Three of the swimmers remained the same on the 400 freestyle relay, which came down to the touch with Brookfield Central/East, who finished in 3:04.62 seconds and 3:04.76 seconds, respectively. The winning lineup included Berge (47.94), Jack Madigan (47.52), Madoch (44.54), and Chirafisi (44.62).

All Event Winners:

1-Meter Diving: Drew Bennett, Madison Memorial, 668.75

200 Medley Relay: Brookfield Central/East (Seymour, Miller, Brady, Day) 1:31.14

200 Freestyle: Ozan Kalafat, Bay Port, 1:37.42

200 IM: Lance Johnson, Arrowhead, 1:48.82

50 Freestyle: Sam Bork, Appleton North/Appleton East, 20.10

100 Butterfly: Will Hayon, Sheboygan North, 47.14

100 Freestyle: Sam Bork, Appleton North/Appleton East, 44.49

500 Freestyle: Ozan Kalafat, Bay Port, 4:27.75

200 Freestyle Relay: Middleton (Blaise, Berge, Madoch, Chirafisi), 1:23.93

100 Backstroke: Stuart Seymour, Brookfield Central/East, 48.53

100 Breaststroke: Lance Johnson, Arrowhead, 54.91

400 Freestyle Relay: Middleton (Berge, Madigan, Madoch, Chirafisi) 3:04.62