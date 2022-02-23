Zona Recruit Orion Henderson Wins 4 Events, Leads Los Alamos to NMAA Boys Title

2022 NMAA BOYS State Swimming Diving Championships

February 16th, 2022

Albuquerque Academy Natatorium, Albuquerque, NM

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Top 5 Team Standings

Los Alamos – 338 Eldorado – 237 Abq Academy – 227 Farmington – 153 Santa Fe – 142

Los Alamos decisively won the boys NMAA swimming & diving state title for the 3rd year in a row last week in Albuquerque, ending the meet with a bang. In the final event, the 400 free relay, established a big lead, and managed to hold off Eldorado to not only win the race, but crack the NMAA state record as well.

Orion Henderson (45.70), Duncan Henderson (48.59), Ming Lo (47.36), and Matias Rougier (47.61) teamed up for a 3:09.26, clipping the record of 3:09.39, which was set in 2018. Another notable split in the race came from Eldorado sophomore Nolan Arnholt, who anchored his team in 45.79.

Las Alamos also won the other two relays: the 200 free and 200 medley. In the 200 free relay, Orion Henderson led off in 21.39, and was followed by Wayne Williams (22.27), Andy Corliss (21.76), and Matias Rougier (21.86) for a final time of 1:27.28 to win by almost 3 seconds. They won the 200 medley with Duncan Henderson (24.03), Corliss (26.36), Ming Lo (22.93), and Williams (22.02) combining for a 1:35.34.

Orion Henderson, a future Arizona Wildcat, won a pair of individual events on the day as well. He kicked off his meet with a new personal best of 1:48.97 in the 200 IM, blowing away the field by over 7 seconds. He swam a very well-rounded race, splitting 23.66, 27.49, 31.27, and 26.55 on each 50 respectively. He then went on to swim a 4:34.23 in the 500, winning the race by 12 seconds. He was, however, well off his personal best of 4:28.83, which he established at the Speedo Winter Junior Champs West meet two months ago.

St. Michaels, despite finishing 15th in the team scoring, won two events on the day, both at the hands of senior Ethan Manske. A Kenyon College commit, Manske first took the 100 fly in 51.06, clocking a new personal best. He then went on to swim a 50.75, another personal best for the 17-year-old.

Cibola senior Jamin Harlan took the 200 free in 1:41.94. The swim was well off Harlan’s personal best of 1:39.40, which he set two months ago at the Winter Junior Champs West meet. Another senior, Leo Kim (St. Pius X), took the 100 breast in 59.00. He was faster at this meet last year, where he clocked a 58.78, which is his personal best.

Santa Fe sophomore Daschel Bonners Turner won a tight race in the 50 free, touching in 21.94. Los Alamos junior Ming Lo was 2nd, finishing in 21.97, while Alamogordo junior Alessio Lucero was 3rd with a 21.99.

Farmington’s Mosiah Sevey won diving decisively, racking up 531.75 points to win the title by 58 points.