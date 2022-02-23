Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State’s Braden Holloway Talks Sprint Training, Taper Strategies

by Garrett McCaffrey

February 23rd, 2022

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

North Carolina State Head Coach Braden Holloway joined the SwimSwam podcast a few days out from his 10th ACC championship meet at the helm of the Wolfpack:
We dove into sprint specific topics including taper strategies, which are tricky to balance for his team heading into conference. We talked training groups and coaching collaborations. We also talked specifics as far as how he writes workouts, how he’s stayed fun as he’s become a seasoned head coach, and how a particular passion is the common link between all the good coaches Braden has worked with.
You don’t want to miss this one with one of the best in the business.

