Justin Wright Attributes Success to Bulky Fly Sets… Really Bulky Fly Sets (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

World Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009

American Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009

Championship Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008

Arizona’s Justin Wright, a newly signed pro with A3, brought the thunder tonight. Coming into this meet, he had never been under 1:56. Wright was 7th through the halfway mark and 5th going into the final lap, but he stuck to his race plan and brought it home, dropping another second in 1:54.53. He’s now the 7th fastest American in history, just 6 hundredths behind Jack Conger.

Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd and 16-year-old phenom Gianluca Urlando ran him down to tie for 3rd in 1:55.21. Urlando is now the 2nd fastest 15-16 year old ever behind only Michael Phelps, who was a 1:54.58 at that age.

Just a hundredth shy of the top 4 was Tom Shields, who put up a 1:55.42. That was his 2nd fastest swim ever. The only time he’s been better was with a 1:55.09 at 2014 nationals. Chase Kalisz touched behind him tonight in 1:55.42.