USA jour 1 : Simone Manuel et Katie Ledecky assurent, Caeleb Dressel décroche

Why’d Zach Harting Go So Fast? He Drinks From A Gas Can (Video) Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd

2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap After winning the 100 free last night, Indiana’s Blake Pieroni looks dangerous in the 200 free, but Texas’ Townley Haas is the man to beat.

Nathan Adrian: “I’m happy with second place” (Video) Though Nathan Adrian didn’t win the 100 freestyle last night, he’s satisfied with earning another chance to swim it in Tokyo

Katie Ledecky: “It didn’t feel very fast” (Video) As usual, Katie Ledecky dominated. She was under American record pace for the first part of the race, but faded off the pace to win in 8:11.98.