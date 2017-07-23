Joseph Schooling Lowers Own Asian Record In Men’s 50 Fly

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 fly Olympic champion Joseph Schooling lowered his own Asian and Singaporean National Records in the 50 fly during the opening session of the 2017 FINA World Championships.

Facing off against former club teammate and current NCAA rival Caeleb Dressel in the 8th of 9 heats, Schooling clocked in at 23.05 to get under his old mark of 23.25, set at the 2015 Championships in Kazan where he placed 7th. Despite the record, Schooling probably wasn’t thrilled with the fact he was beaten by Dressel (22.97), as well as Ukrainian Andriy Govorov (22.92). The rivalry beaten the two really picked up when Dressel dethroned Schooling in the 100 fly at the NCAA Championships, stealing his NCAA Record in the process. The three of them head into the semi-finals with the top three seeds.

In his first ever World Championship swim, Dressel improved his own best time of 23.05 and became the 2nd American to ever crack the 23-second mark. The 22.97 also makes him the fastest American ever in a textile suit, as American Record holder Bryan Lundquist posted his 22.91 in 2009. Dressel was previously deadlocked with 2013 World Championship silver medalist Eugene Godsoe for 2nd all-time at 23.05.

Schooling and Dressel will swim in opposite semi-finals tonight, so they’ll have to wait until the final to renew acquaintances.