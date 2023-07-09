Italy Races Its Way To Top Of Euro Juniors Medal Table & LEN Trophy

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of competition at the 2023 European Junior Championships took place in Belgrade, Serbia, which means we now know the overall medal table winner as well as the championships trophy winner.

In terms of the medal table, Italy held onto the slim lead it carried into this last day of racing, ultimately accumulating 21 pieces of hardware of all. This included 9 golds, 8 silvers and 4 bronze medals.

For Italy, the boys claimed 6 of the total 9 golds and 13 of the 21 total medals. A big final push for Italy came today with both its girls and boys 4x100m medley relays topping the podium. That gave Italy the edge over runners-up Hungary.

Gold medalists for the nation who vastly improved its 5th place finish in the medal table from last year include the following:

Andrea Commozzi, boys 200m fly (1:58.59)

Girls 4x100m free relay (3:40.60)

Boys 4x100m free relay (3:17.87)

Sara Curtis, girls 50m free (25.14)

Lorenzo Ballarati, boys 50m free (22.56)

Emanuele Potenza, boys 400m IM (4:21.90)

Boys 4x200m free relay (7:17.42)

Girls 4x100m medley relay (4:04.26)

Boys 4x100m medley relay (3:39.90)

Hungary accumulated 13 medals in all, including 9 golds with 7 of those coming from the women’s side.

Nikolett Padar was one multi-medalist, claiming 200m free and 400m free. Lora Fanni Komoroczy also earned multiple medals, taking gold in both the girls’ 50m and 100m backstroke races.

Denmark rocketed itself up from a 12th-place finish to rank 3rd this time around in overall medals. Multi-medalists Jonas Gaur in the boys’ breaststroke and Casper Puggaard in the boys’ butterfly were critical contributors to the nation’s success in Belgrade.

Turkey placed 4th, with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Bulgaria tied for 5th place, with the former’s major weapon being that of 17-year-old Lana Pudar while the latter’s big gun was represented by 17-year-old Petar Mitsin.

Regarding the European Junior Championships Trophy, which assigns point values to swims performed, Italy, too, topped the competition with a total of 935 points. Here were the top 5 nations in terms of the trophy race: