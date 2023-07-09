24-Year-Old Melvin Imoudu Fires Off German Record In 50 Breaststroke

2023 GERMAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the fourth and final day of competition at the 2023 German National Swimming Championships, Melvin Imoudu ripped a new national record in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

Competing in the heats of the sprint event this morning in Berlin, 24-year-old Imoudu fired off a lifetime best of 26.79 to claim the top seed.

That time overtook the supersuited German 50m breaststroke record of 26.83 Hendrik Feldwehr put up on the books in 2009.

Entering the championships, Imoudu’s career-quickest rest at the 27.00 he logged in the heats of the event at the 2021 European Championships. That means this morning’s effort represented the Potsdamer SV athlete’s first-ever foray under the 27-second threshold.

Remarkably, come tonight’s final, Imoudu clocked the exact same time en route to gold. His result of 26.79 beat out runner-up and 100m breaststroke champion Lucas Matzerath who touched in 27.20 while Noel De Geus rounded out the podium in 27.48.

On his performance, Imoudu stated post-race, “I knew I was fast. I’m perfectly prepared. But I never would have thought that I would be so fast. I’m happy.”

Although he settled for silver in the 100m breaststroke two nights ago, Imoudu’s silver medal-worthy time of 59.17 was a huge personal best. He had never before been under the minute barrier, yet he obliterated this previous PB of 1:00.16 from two years ago.