Germany’s Sven Schwarz Logs 3:45.92 Personal Best 400 Free At Nationals

2023 GERMAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 6-9, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
The fourth and final day of racing at the German National Swimming Championships brought some quick performances by athletes nearly ready to leave for this month’s World Championships.
Lucas Matzerath attempted to double up on his 100m breaststroke victory from two nights ago but was relegated to silver by a standout performance by Melvin Imoudu.
24-year-old Imoudu unleashed the fastest time of his career in 26.79 both in the morning and again in the final to get to the wall first. In the process, he notched a new German national record, overtaking the 26.83 Hendrik Feldwehr put on the books during the 2009 super suit era.
Matzerath settled for silver in the sprint this evening, clocking 27.20 while Noel De Geus rounded out the podium in 27.48.
Rafael Miroslaw nabbed gold in the men’s 100m freestyle in a time of 48.62 as the only swimmer under the 49-second threshold.
The 22-year-old opened in 23.26 and closed in 25.26 to grab the top spot, registering the 5th-quickest result of his career.
Miroslaw is the German national record holder in this 1free event, owning a lifetime best of 47.92 from the 2022 Berlin Open to represent the first-ever man from his nation to dip under the 48-second threshold.
21-year-old Sven Schwarz produced the quickest 400m freestyle of his career, stopping the clock in a rapid 3:45.92. His result this evening overtook his previous PB of 3:46.56 notched at the Berlin Swim Open this past April.
Of his performance, Schwarz stated, “I am very satisfied. It’s great to see that what you’re doing is bearing fruit.
“Of course, I want to spur on the other guys who are starting at the World Championships this year, then next year. In any case, it makes no sense to bury your head in the sand at times like this.”
Schwarz’s performance now renders him the 11th fastest performer in the world this season.
2022-2023 LCM Men 400 Free
Short
3:42.46
|2
|Lukas
Martens
|GER
|3:43.32
|04/01
|3
|Elijah
Winnington
|AUS
|3:43.48
|06/13
|4
|Petar
Mitsin
|BUL
|3:44.31 WJR
|07/09
|5
|Daniel
Wiffen
|IRL
|3:44.35
|04/13
|6
|Marco
De Tullio
|ITA
|3:44.69
|04/13
|7
|Felix
Auboeck
|AUT
|3:44.71
|04/13
|8
|Olivier
Klemet
|GER
|3:45.34
|04/23
|9
|Kim
Woomin
|KOR
|3:45.59
|03/30
|10
|David
Johnston
|USA
|3:45.75
|06/30
|11
|Ahmed
Hafnaoui
|TUN
|3:46.02
|03/02
|12
|Matteo
Lamberti
|ITA
|3:46.03
|04/13
|13
|Kieran
Smith
|USA
|3:46.11
|06/30
|14
|Pan
Zhanle
|CHN
|3:46.40
|05/06
|15
|Danas
Rapsys
|LTU
|3:46.56
|04/13
Additional Winners
- Leonie Martens topped the women’s 800m free podium in a time of 8:31.47. That beat her previous lifetime best of 8:31.94 notched this past April to place 3rd at the Berlin Swim Open.
- The women’s 100m freestyle saw Nele Schulze grab gold in a result of 55.23, getting to the wall .39 ahead of runner-up Hannah Kuchler who clocked 55.62. Julia Mrozinski rounded out the podium in 55.97 for bronze as the only other racer under the 56-second barrier. Schulze’s gold medal-worthy outing out-performed her previous PB of 55.32 collected at the Berlin Swim Open in April.
- Kim Herkle was the quickest women’s 200m breaststroker this evening, earning gold in a time of 2:27.27. Of note, Anna Elendt dropped out of the event due to a thigh strain, preferring to rest her body in preparation for this month’s World Championships.
- No man broke the 2:00 barrier in the 200m IM, as Ramon Klenz hit 2:00.63 to claim the top spot.
- Lara Seifert earned 200m fly gold for the women, hitting 2:12.64 to win the event by over 3 seconds.