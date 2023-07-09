Leon Marchand Cheered By Japanese Fans At Tokyo Airport (Video)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Pool Swimming: July 23-30

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Info

Meet Central

One of the marquee male athletes for this month’s World Championships has arrived in Fukuoka, Japan.

21-year-old Leon Marchand of France made an appearance at the Tokyo airport this weekend, immediately after a 14-hour flight from his home nation.

“I’m pretty tired but I’m finally here,” the Arizona State University NCAA champion told Asian media.

The versatile national record holder was inundated with anime paraphernalia upon his arrival but the Sun Devil didn’t mind. Anime is a hand-drawn and computer-generated animation produced by the nation of Japan.

“I’m an amazing anime guy (anime lover),” Marchand said.

Marchand was adorned with Dragon Ball gifts and novelties such as a tote bag and figurines, at which he expressed his gratitude.

“When I received it, I couldn’t hide my surprise.”

“It’s Goku. It’s amazing. Dragon Ball is the first Japanese manga I came across.”

You can see Marchand arriving at the airport and graciously waving to his Japanese fans in the tweet below.