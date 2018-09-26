Italy Names 21 Swimmers For 2018 Short Course Championship Roster

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

December 11th – 16th

Hangzhou (China)

Italy has announced an initial 21-swimmer list who have qualified for the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

The Italian selection criteria for the 2018 SC World Championship set qualification for athletes who finished in the top three positions in the individual events at the 2018 European Championships.

In a statement of the Italian Swimming Federation the head coach Cesare Butini, in consultation with the Federal leadership decided: “in relation to the corresponding need to move up the expiry date for the time limit, in order to facilitate the preparation of functional athletes to complete the team, both individually and as a relay, to integrate the list of swimmers already qualified after the European championships in Glasgow last August. The athletes selected are: Ilaria Bianchi, Federica Pellegrini, Simone Sabbioni, Filippo Megli, Luca Dotto, Thomas Ceccon and Domenico Acerenza

The technical director also included the 2017 World Champion Federica Pellegrini among his choices.

Pellegrini didn’t win any medals at the 2018 European Championships; however, she will participate in both individual and relay events.

To be noted is the selection of the 18 years old Thomas Ceccon. Ceccon finished 5th at the European Championships in the 100m back final, but the time of 53.85 set a new Italian Junior Record.

Ilaria Bianchi finished 4th in the Europeans 100m fly finals. Few days later she set the new 100m fly Italian record at the National Summer Championship with the time of 57.22.

ITALIAN SELECTION CRITERIA

Athletes in possession of the following requirements will be qualified for the 2018 World Short Course Championships:

Swimmers ranked within the top three positions in the individual events at 2018 European Championships;

In events still available and up to the maximum number of two and in order of time, athletes who score in the period between October 1st and November 18th, national or international events with electronic timing, a performance equal to or better than the time limit indicated in the following reference table.

