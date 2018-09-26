Filippo Magnini Hearing Scheduled For October 15

The anti-doping hearing against two-time Italian world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini will take place on October 15, Italy’s anti-doping agency announced.

The 36-year-old has been under fire for his involvement with Guido Porcellini, a nutritionist who was banned for 30 years for violating anti-doping policies. Magnini will face a NADO Italia Anti-Doping Tribunal at 2:00 PM on October 15th, NADO Italia reports. You can see that announcement here.

Italian media report that the prosecution is based on “intercepted phone calls that the former 100 freestyle world champion had made between 2015 and 2016.”

From our previous reporting on the case:

NADO Italia, Italy’s national anti-doping agency, reports that Porcellini was banned for 30 years as of July 2. Magnini was slated to have his own hearing about a week later, but it has been delayed. The two-time World Champion 100 freestyler Magnini was central to Porcellini’s trial, an Italian news service reports. Prosecutors said Magnini “did not want to give up over time, he still wanted to feel like a superman,” in a rough translation of the Italian.

Italian news services report that Magnini could face an 8-year ban. He’s accused of drug use, abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance. The 36-year-old swimmer was a mainstay of the international swimming scene from 2003 to 2016, when he was a triple European Champs medalist at age 34.