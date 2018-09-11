Italian Doctor Porcellini Banned For 30 Years, Magnini Case Continues

Italian nutritionist Guido Porcellini has been banned for 30 years by Italy’s national anti-doping organization. Swimmers Filippo Magnini and Michele Santucci remain under investigation based on their association with Porcellini.

NADO Italia, Italy’s national anti-doping agency, reports that Porcellini was banned for 30 years as of July 2. Magnini was slated to have his own hearing about a week later, but it has been delayed. The two-time World Champion 100 freestyler Magnini was central to Porcellini’s trial, an Italian news service reports. Prosecutors said Magnini “did not want to give up over time, he still wanted to feel like a superman,” in a rough translation of the Italian.

Italian news services report that Magnini could face an 8-year ban. He’s accused of drug use, abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance. The 36-year-old swimmer was a mainstay of the international swimming scene from 2003 to 2016, when he was a triple European Champs medalist at age 34. Ilsussidaiario.net reports that Magnini’s trial won’t take place this month.