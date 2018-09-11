International Paralympic Committee Releases Annual Report for 2017

The International Paralympic Committee released its annual report for 2017 Friday and gave updates on its progress towards the six strategic goals it has laid out for 2015-2018.

Those six goals are:

Consolidate the Paralympic Games as a premier sporting event Empower Para athletes and support the development of Para sports Improve the recognition and value of the Paralympic brand Build sustainable funding Shape organizational capability Foster key strategic partnerships

The report also details each of the 10 para sports’ individual progress.

Committee-wide, 2017 highlights include the election of Andrew Parsons as president of the IPC, holding the first IPC Athlete Forum, and garnering support from Toyota as the first IPC Worldwide Partner.

“The year 2017 marked a new era for the Paralympic Movement with Sir Philip Craven stepping down as President following 16 outstanding years. It was fitting therefore in his final months that the IPC was honoured with the prestigious Lui Che Woo Prize – global recognition of the Paralympic Movement’s work in transforming lives, cities and societies,” Parsons said. “The future for the Paralympic Movement is extremely promising and key to the IPC’s continued growth is building stronger partnerships with key stakeholders, such as the IOC and commercial partners.”

For swimming specifically, the report highlights the research being done on drag-propulsion as it relates to classification testing, and development of a sport-specific vision impaired classification system. It also points to the development and implementation of the new classification system that went into effect in January 2018, which we now know has had limited success.

“Athlete classification is fundamental to fair competition in Para sport and the publication of Classification Model Rules and a Model of Best Practice on National Classification, together with the International Federation Athlete Classification Compliance Survey, will go some way to improving standards across all sports,” Parsons added.

Also notable for para swimming was that total followers on social media (Twitter and Facebook specifically) grew 24.2 percent from 2016.