Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Let’s Just Take a Moment

We’re back after a brief hiatus with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Mark Spitz to a potato pug, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Who says no?

#9

Swam 500 meters, with an actual lap-by-lap plan that I followed and everything. basically i'm Katie Ledecky now — Mina (@darkingsrock) September 7, 2018

Basically.

#8

Me when I have to sign a copy of my receipt everywhere pic.twitter.com/eeuPMEz9YV — Leah Smith (@lgsmith19) September 5, 2018

#Accurate.

#7

Oh it does, you get curry AND Chinese https://t.co/aCTDUByxPp — James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) August 24, 2018

Ah, the glamorous life of professional swimmers…

#6

Catching all the green lights when driving to your destination is like winning the jackpot!… Especially when the destination is to get food!! 🤤🤗 — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) September 8, 2018

Thinking of putting together a book of Simone’s best food tweets.

#5

OTD in 1972: "A story that perhaps will endure for all time." — the late Keith Jackson calling Mark Spitz's seventh gold medal at Munich Olympics. pic.twitter.com/GjISMJa58L — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 4, 2018

…and then what happened?

#4

Michael should probably hand over his golds for this.

#3

Congratulations to ⁦@LiaNeal⁩ on her first US Open Championship…even Google thinks so 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OopMlPmc6O — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) September 8, 2018

Both groundbreaking… but not the same person.

And then came the follow-up:

For 3.8 million, y’all can call me anything you like https://t.co/5uxoYEkNwR — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) September 9, 2018

#2

I’m just going to leave this right here pic.twitter.com/PNdEBR22fR — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) September 6, 2018

So will we.

#1

Can we just take another moment to appreciate this swim by Ella Eastin pic.twitter.com/ZdrpHude3n — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) September 4, 2018

Half a year later, and we’re still in awe.