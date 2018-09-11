Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Let’s Just Take a Moment

We’re back after a brief hiatus with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Mark Spitz to a potato pug, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Lilly King https://t.co/tc72AHNa6c
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) August 29, 2018
Who says no?
#9
Swam 500 meters, with an actual lap-by-lap plan that I followed and everything.
basically i'm Katie Ledecky now
— Mina (@darkingsrock) September 7, 2018
Basically.
#8
Me when I have to sign a copy of my receipt everywhere pic.twitter.com/eeuPMEz9YV
— Leah Smith (@lgsmith19) September 5, 2018
#Accurate.
#7
Oh it does, you get curry AND Chinese https://t.co/aCTDUByxPp
— James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) August 24, 2018
Ah, the glamorous life of professional swimmers…
#6
Catching all the green lights when driving to your destination is like winning the jackpot!… Especially when the destination is to get food!! 🤤🤗
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) September 8, 2018
Thinking of putting together a book of Simone’s best food tweets.
#5
OTD in 1972: "A story that perhaps will endure for all time." — the late Keith Jackson calling Mark Spitz's seventh gold medal at Munich Olympics. pic.twitter.com/GjISMJa58L
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 4, 2018
…and then what happened?
#4
@swimswamnews @UUClubSwimDive More goggles than Phelps has golds. #multigogglechallenge is over, we killed it. pic.twitter.com/6CK8p7TP6c
— Eliot Kang (@KangEliot) September 7, 2018
Michael should probably hand over his golds for this.
#3
Congratulations to @LiaNeal on her first US Open Championship…even Google thinks so 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OopMlPmc6O
— Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) September 8, 2018
Both groundbreaking… but not the same person.
And then came the follow-up:
For 3.8 million, y’all can call me anything you like https://t.co/5uxoYEkNwR
— Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) September 9, 2018
#2
I’m just going to leave this right here pic.twitter.com/PNdEBR22fR
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) September 6, 2018
So will we.
#1
Can we just take another moment to appreciate this swim by Ella Eastin pic.twitter.com/ZdrpHude3n
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) September 4, 2018
Half a year later, and we’re still in awe.
Leave a Reply