Over 260 Verbal Commitments from Class of 2019… and it’s Still September

Verbal commitments for the high school class of 2019 are coming in fast and furious right now, so before things get too chaotic we thought we’d take a look at where we are so far, before the bulk of recruiting weekends take place this fall.
At the end of June we reporter that we had written up 14 boys and 17 girls from our top-20 lists, and 154 swimmers and divers overall, who had already announced their intention to compete at the collegiate level in the fall of 2019. The ranks have now swelled to 18 top-20 boys and 18 top-20 girls, with 262 overall – with the big caveat (before we get a lot of negative comments) that there are scores of names on our list whom we have yet to write up.
Here are the colleges that have received early pledges:
|Team
|M&W Combined 2019 Commits
|Air Force
|1
|Akron
|4
|Alabama
|1
|Arizona
|1
|Arizona State
|10
|Arkansas
|2
|Assumption
|1
|Auburn
|13
|Ball State
|1
|Boston College
|1
|BYU
|1
|Cal
|11
|Cincinnati
|3
|Cleveland State
|1
|Duke
|5
|Duquesne
|1
|Findlay
|1
|Florida
|7
|Florida International
|1
|Florida State
|8
|Fresno State
|1
|Georgia
|5
|Georgia Tech
|1
|Houston
|2
|Indiana
|10
|Indiana State
|1
|Iowa
|1
|Johns Hopkins
|1
|Kansas
|1
|Kentucky
|7
|Lehigh
|3
|Liberty
|1
|Louisville
|3
|LSU
|3
|Miami (FL)
|1
|Miami (OH)
|4
|Michigan
|8
|Michigan State
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|Missouri
|5
|Missouri State
|1
|NC State
|11
|Nebraska
|2
|North Carolina
|5
|Northern Michigan
|1
|Northwestern
|2
|Notre Dame
|7
|Ohio State
|12
|Oregon State
|1
|Penn State
|1
|Pitt
|3
|Purdue
|2
|Queens (NC)
|1
|SMU
|1
|South Carolina
|3
|Stanford
|4
|Tennessee
|6
|Texas
|10
|Texas A&M
|2
|Toledo
|1
|Towson
|2
|UCLA
|6
|UConn
|1
|UCSD
|2
|USC
|5
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Virginia
|17
|Virginia Tech
|10
|William & Mary
|2
|Wyoming
|1
|Grand Total
|262
Our SwimSwam Commitment Databases give a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and for whom they have committed to swim. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.
High School Class of 2019 Verbal Commitments
High School Class of 2018 Verbal Commitments
