Over 260 Verbal Commitments from Class of 2019… and it’s Still September

Verbal commitments for the high school class of 2019 are coming in fast and furious right now, so before things get too chaotic we thought we’d take a look at where we are so far, before the bulk of recruiting weekends take place this fall.

At the end of June we reporter that we had written up 14 boys and 17 girls from our top-20 lists, and 154 swimmers and divers overall, who had already announced their intention to compete at the collegiate level in the fall of 2019. The ranks have now swelled to 18 top-20 boys and 18 top-20 girls, with 262 overall – with the big caveat (before we get a lot of negative comments) that there are scores of names on our list whom we have yet to write up.

Here are the colleges that have received early pledges:

Team M&W Combined 2019 Commits Air Force 1 Akron 4 Alabama 1 Arizona 1 Arizona State 10 Arkansas 2 Assumption 1 Auburn 13 Ball State 1 Boston College 1 BYU 1 Cal 11 Cincinnati 3 Cleveland State 1 Duke 5 Duquesne 1 Findlay 1 Florida 7 Florida International 1 Florida State 8 Fresno State 1 Georgia 5 Georgia Tech 1 Houston 2 Indiana 10 Indiana State 1 Iowa 1 Johns Hopkins 1 Kansas 1 Kentucky 7 Lehigh 3 Liberty 1 Louisville 3 LSU 3 Miami (FL) 1 Miami (OH) 4 Michigan 8 Michigan State 1 Minnesota 5 Missouri 5 Missouri State 1 NC State 11 Nebraska 2 North Carolina 5 Northern Michigan 1 Northwestern 2 Notre Dame 7 Ohio State 12 Oregon State 1 Penn State 1 Pitt 3 Purdue 2 Queens (NC) 1 SMU 1 South Carolina 3 Stanford 4 Tennessee 6 Texas 10 Texas A&M 2 Toledo 1 Towson 2 UCLA 6 UConn 1 UCSD 2 USC 5 Vanderbilt 2 Virginia 17 Virginia Tech 10 William & Mary 2 Wyoming 1 Grand Total 262

Our SwimSwam Commitment Databases give a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and for whom they have committed to swim. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.

High School Class of 2019 Verbal Commitments

High School Class of 2018 Verbal Commitments