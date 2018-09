UVA Women to Travel to Six-Team Brawl at SMU Classic

The University of Virginia women’s swimming & diving program will kick off the 2018-19 NCAA season on October 6th at home, as Penn State comes to town for a dual meet on that Saturday afternoon.

UVA’s women will meet staunch competition (USC and Louisville, among others) at the SMU Classic in October. Though power team Michigan won’t be in attendance, the USC Trojans, Louisville Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and of course SMU will all be racing at this two-day invite.

Other top match-ups in the fall semester will be a dual with Auburn, where Todd DeSorbo and Gary Taylor will face-off as new (or almost new) head coaches, and a two-day grudge match with Louisville, at Louisville, will run November 2-3.

The ACC/B1G Challenge and the Georgia Invite are two big mid-season events for UVA, too, both slated for November.

UVA’s back-half includes an SEC contest with Tennessee, then three consecutive ACC battles with VT, UNC, and NC State. As several ACC programs are just beginning new eras under new head coaches, expect things to shake up a bit and for upsets to be particularly probable.