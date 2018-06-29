Condorelli on Representing Italy – “I haven’t chosen anything yet”

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Video courtesy of Guisy Cisale.

It was reported earlier this month that USC Alum and NCAA Champion Santo Condorelli had started the process of switching to Italian sporting citizenship. SwimSwam caught up with Santo at the Sette Colli Tophy in his new home of Rome, Italy, and while he claimed he hadn’t chosen anything yet, he is enjoying his time in Italy and his new training partners, including Italian sprinter Luca Dotto.

Though he formerly represented Canada internationally and was a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team, Condorelli has Italian ancestry on his father Joseph’s side, as that side of the family is from Sicily. To establish his change of affiliation, Condorelli will need to reside in Italy for 12 months before his first official representation. He’s already had the required year-long break since he last represented Canada since his last time representing them was in Rio.

The official FINA rule:

“GR 2.6 Any competitor or competition official changing his affiliation from one national governing body to another must have resided in the territory of and been under the jurisdiction of the latter for at least twelve months prior to his first representation for the country.”

Condorelli, whose mother is from Ontario, was one place shy of a medal as he placed 4th in the 100 free at the Rio Olympics. He swam his lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.97), 100 free (47.88), and 100 fly (51.83) at that meet. Santo will be competing in the 50/100 free and the 50 fly in Rome this weekend.