Rutter, Monahan Finish With Four Individual Titles At Oceania Champs

2018 OCEANIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of pool swimming at the 2018 Oceania Swimming Championships in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea wrapped up on Friday, with the open water 10k race still to be contested on Saturday. Highlighting the final night of action was New Zealand’s Jonathan Rutter and Hawaii’s Grace Monahan, both of whom won their fourth individual gold medal of the meet.

Rutter, 22, used a 34.93 breaststroke split to break free from the field in the men’s 200 IM and run to victory in a time of 2:04.07, getting under his previous best of 2:04.22 set at the 2017 U.S. Open. He closed the session out with a 1:03.40 BR split as the Kiwi’s defeated Australia in the men’s 400 medley relay, posting a time of 3:45.64 to the Aussies’ 3:48.07. He was joined by Andrew Jeffcoat (57.06), Wilrich Coetzee (54.71) and Carter Swift (50.47) on back, fly and free respectively. For Australia, 15-year-old Joshua Edwards-Smith notably had a fast backstroke lead-off of 56.67, faster than he went to win the individual event (56.78).

Rutter finishes the meet with individual golds in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM, along with relay titles in the 400 free and medley relays for six golds. He also added silvers in the 50 breast and 800 free relay for eight total medals.

The 14-year-old Monahan also won four individual golds, but finished with an incredible 14 medals overall. After winning the 50 fly, 400 IM and 100 fly over the first three days, she added the 200 fly on day 4, clocking 2:15.38. While that was just over a second off her PB of 2:14.23, it was done shortly after winning bronze in the 200 IM (2:21.78), which was a best time.

She added a pair of bronzes in the mixed 400 free and women’s 400 medley relays on the night to give her a total of 14. Along with her four individual golds, she won silver in the 50 back, and had additional bronzes in the 200 free and 200 back, along with the mixed 200 free, mixed 400 medley, 800 free and 400 free relays.

