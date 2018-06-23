Indiana’s Own Abbie McCarter, Katie Walker, Kayce Ingram Commit to Ball State

Although currently without a head coach for next season, the Ball State women’s swimming and diving team will add a trio of swimmers to the roster in 2018-19:

They will join Cecilia Moore and Lexie McDonald who committed to the class of 2022 last fall.

Abbie McCarter (Rochester, IN)

McCarter swam four years at Rochester High School where she was a 2-time captain and earned first-time all-conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. She holds school records in the 100 breast, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. She swam the 100 breast (21st) and 200 IM (27th) in prelims at the Indiana High School Championships.

In club swimming McCarter represents Rochester Royals Community Swim Team. She recently went lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.27

100 back – 58.96

200 IM – 2:11.48

100 free – 54.82

50 free – 25.03

Katie Walker (Granger, IN)

Walker was a four-year letter-winner at Riley High School where she earned all-conference honors every year and was named MVP and Academic All-State as a senior. She placed 16th in the 500 free, after winning a swim-off for the last spot in the B final and contributed to two Riley relays at the 2018 Indiana High School State Meet. She split a 26.19 butterfly on the medley relay and led off the 200 free relay in 25.33.

Walker swims year-round with South Bend Swim Club. She excels in distance free and fly and since January has improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/200/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly, as well as the LCM 100 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:05.64

100 fly – 58.03

1650 free – 17:35.08

1000 free – 10:39.27

500 free – 5:06.54

Kayce Ingram (Fishers, IN)

Ingram is finishing up a four-year career at Fishers High School, where she was named to the all-conference team three times. As team captain her senior year, she finished 7th in the 100 breast at sectionals. She competed for Fishers Area Swimming Tigers club team for 12 years where she won both Open Water State and Senior State.

Ingram specializes in mid distance IM, fly, and breast, and her top times include:

200 breast – 2:27.83

100 breast – 1:10.40

200 fly – 2:10.17

100 fly – 59.56

400 IM – 4:41.51

200 IM – 2:12.50

