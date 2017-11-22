Ball State Snags Commitment from Freestyler/Breaststroker Lexie McDonald

Lexie McDonald, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School in Hilliard, Ohio, has verbally committed to Ball State University’s class of 2022. She will suit up for the Cardinals with fellow commit Cecilia Moore.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to such an excellent institution as Ball State University. The university has a pre-professional health program specifically designed for undergraduates wanting a career in veterinary medicine. I love the great coaching staff and the group of girls who are dedicated to making the Cardinal swim team the best in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. Go Cardinals!!”

McDonald didn’t start swimming for her high school until her junior year. During her first season, she set three Darby varsity records (100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM), received the team’s MVP award and won the High Point honor for the year. McDonald swam the 100 breast at the 2017 Ohio State Division I Championships, finishing 18th with 1:05.50. She also contributed a 50 breast (29.98) to the Hilliard Darby medley relay.

She swims year-round for the Ohio State Swim Club’s National Team, where she is trained by head coach and club director, Kyle Goodrich. McDonald’s primary focus is sprint free and breaststroke. She capped off a successful summer season at Columbus Sectionals, where she raced the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM, and earned new PBs in the 100 free and 200 IM.

Her family noted, “By the end of her junior year, Lexie was ranked 16th in her high school graduating class of 383 students. As a senior, she’s focused on completing a curriculum geared to helping her achieve her career goals. She also hopes to achieve significant improvements athletically and ultimately become a valuable asset to the Cardinal’s swim team.”

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 24.53

100 Free – 52.95

50 Breast – 29.85

100 Breast – 1:05.22

200 Breast – 2:22.74

200 IM — 2:10.13

Top LCM times:

50 Free – 27.16R

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].