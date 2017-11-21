4 BCST Swimmers (Boden, Lucco, Millis, Harvey) Make Early Commitments

Four members of the Bellevue Club Swim Team have announced their intentions to swim in the NCAA next year: Andrew Boden and Henry Lucco have made verbal commitments to the application process at Brown University* while Kyle Millis and Erin Harvey have signed NLIs to swim for Cal and Oregon State, respectively.

Andrew Boden, Brown University

Boden is a senior at Bellevue High School. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he is the reigning Washington High School 3A champion in both the 200 free (1:41.21) and 500 free (4:39.29). He also anchored the winning 200 free relay (20.73) and the runner-up 400 free relay (45.98). In club swimming this summer he improved his LCM times in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly. He was an A finalist in the 50 free and a B finalist in the 100 free at Santa Clara Futures.

Best SCY times

50 free – 21.21

100 free – 45.55

200 free – 1:40.12

500 free – 4:38.94

Henry Lucco, Brown University

Lucco attends Eastside Preparatory School and competes mainly in freestyle and butterfly events. At 2016 Winter Juniors West, he swam the 200 free and 100/200 fly, finishing 20th in the 200 fly. He added the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM to his lineup at the season-ending Speedo Sectionals meet at Federal Way, earning PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. This summer he was a B finalist in the 200 free and a C finalist in the 100/200 fly at Santa Clara Futures and notched a PB in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.02

200 fly – 1:49.22

100 free – 46.64

200 free – 1:40.27

200 IM – 1:52.76

Kyle Millis, University of California, Berkeley

Millis is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Issaquah High School. He won the 100 back (50.25), led off the winning 200 medley relay (23.37) and the runner-up 400 free relay (47.73), and touched fourth in the 50 free (21.42) at the 2017 WIAA 4A Boys’ Swim/Dive Championships in February. He had an outstanding meet with BCST at the Pacific Northwest Senior Long Course Championships, going best times in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly. He added a lifetime-best in the 200 back at Santa Clara Futures, where he was runner-up in the 100 back and fourth in the 200.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 23.37

100 back – 50.17

200 back – 1:49.04

50 free – 21.42

100 free – 47.16

Erin Harvey, Oregon State University

A senior at Interlake High School, she was runner-up in the 100 free (51.79) and took third in the 200 free (1:52.94) at the 2017 WIAA 3A Girls State Swim & Dive Championships. She led off both Interlake’s third-place 200 free relay (24.18) and fourth-place 400 free relay (52.49), as well. In club swimming, Harvey had a strong summer season, going LCM bests in the 50/100/200/400 free and 200 IM at Pacific Northwest Senior Championships and Santa Clara Futures.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.11

100 free – 51.79

200 free – 1:52.34

100 fly – 59.08

200 IM – 2:11.33

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

