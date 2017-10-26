OSSC’s Cecilia Moore Hands Ball State its First C/O 2022 Verbal Commit

Cecilia Moore of Dublin, Ohio has announced she plans to swim for Ball State University beginning in the fall. Moore is a senior at Bishop Watterson High School; she swims year-round for Ohio State Swim Club.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to Ball State University to further pursue my academic and athletic career! The team welcomed me as part of their family and Coach Kristy made my dream of becoming a division 1 college swimmer come true. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for believing in me and motivating me towards excellence. Can’t wait for the next four years!!#chirpchirp”

Moore swam the 100 back and 200 IM at the Ohio State Districts last winter. At the OHSAA Division I State Meet she led off the Columbus Bishop Watterson 400 free relay with a personal-best 55.21. The following month she closed out short-course season with a PB in the 200 back. This summer she updated her LCM times in the 400 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 27.64

100 back – 58.12

200 back – 2:06.41

50 free – 25.15

100 free – 55.21

200 IM – 2:10.11

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].