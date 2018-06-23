Schooling Bows Out Of 50 Free On Final Night Of Singapore Nats

14TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2018

The 2018 Singapore National Swimming Championships wrapped up today at the OCBC Aquatic Centre with fans getting a glimpse of Olympic champion Joseph Schooling only in the morning heats. For the first time-ever, the competition includes a knock-out style competition for all of the 50m races, with 4 rounds taking place during the morning and evening sessions today.

Schooling was set to race both the 50m fly and 50m free rounds, but stuck to just the free this morning where he finished with the 2nd fastest time of the morning in 22.80. However, the 23-year-old would wind up scratching the remaining rounds, with Singapore Swimming stating, “National Head Coach and Performance Director Stephan Widmer has withdrawn Schooling from the 50 freestyle sprint races for this evening.”

The statement continued, “This week’s competition is part of the plan Widmer and his team has in place for Joseph. Having achieved the targets set, the coaching team has made the decision to withdraw from him the Finals and to work towards the next phase of his training for the upcoming Asian Games.”

In his absence, AquaTech Swimming’s Teong Tzen Wei broke though for the men’s 50m skins win. His final time of 22.52 wasn’t too far off of Schooling’s own national record fo 22.47 set at the 2015 SEA Games.

Additional men’s sprint winners were as follows:

50m fly – Matthew Temple , Victoria, 24.36

, Victoria, 24.36 50m breast – Sandeep Sejwal , India, 27.59

, India, 27.59 50m back – Kasipat Chograthin, Thailand, 25.77

A pair of 15-year-olds took home the 400m freestyle victories this evening, with Glen Lim notching his 2nd national record of the meet. After busting out a new 800m national mark on night one, the teen returned on the final night to capture the 400m free title in 3:54.12. His performances over the course of the meet earned Lim ‘Male MVP’ status.

His female counterpart led the 400m free wire-to-wire to earn the gold, with Gan Ching Hwee of Chinese Swimming Club winning the race in 4:17.37.

The ‘Female MVP’ award was handed to Christie Chue, tonight’s winner of the 50m freestyle knock-out rounds. She ultimately clocked a mark of 25.38 to win the event and establish a new meet record in the process.

Additional women’s sprint winners were as follows:

50m fly – Quah Ting Wen , Singapore, 27.20

, Singapore, 27.20 50m breast – Roanne Ho , Singapore, 31.61

, Singapore, 31.61 50m back – Hoong En Qi, Singapore, 29.83

Indonesia’s Aflah Prawira took the men’s 400m IM in 4:26.14.