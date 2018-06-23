Bermuda National Junior Teamer Jesse Washington Commits to SMU

Jesse Washington from Bermuda has given his verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for the class of 2022. He will suit up with Brayden Rudd, Connor Dalbo, John Pate, and Joseph Carson in the fall of 2018.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to SMU! The D1 swimming, outstanding academics, supportive coaches and spectacular facilities made my decision very easy. Coach Eddie Sinnott and Coach Mitch Dansky have been amazing throughout my recruiting process and I am looking forward to training under them alongside my teammates. Thank you to everyone for their continued support in helping me get this far in my swimming career. I couldn’t be happier to become a Mustang! #PonyUp!”

A free/fly specialist, Washington has represented Bermuda at the Youth Olympics, CARIFTA, Caribbean Island Swimming Championships, Junior Pan Pacs, Youth Commonwealth Games, and Junior World Championships. He competed in the 50 free (36th), 100 free (43rd), 200 free (42nd), 50 fly (30th), and 100 fly (44th) at 6th FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis last summer.

Washington is a senior at Warwick Academy in Bermuda. While he has trained and competed in meters throughout his swimming career, he did compete in two SCY meets this past season: Plantation Speedo Winter Championships (November 2017) and Eastern Scholastic Championships (February 2018).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.61

100 free – 44.98

200 free – 1:38.77

50 fly – 22.81

100 fly – 50.41

Top LCM times:

50 free – 23.56

100 free – 51.65

200 free – 1:54.41

50 fly – 25.17

100 fly – 56.42

