Brazil Announces Short Course Worlds Qualifying Times Brazil’s swimming federation has announced its selection criteria for the 2018 Short Course World Championships, with qualifying times based on the third-place qualifiers from the 2016 World Championships meet.

Ashley Worden Verbally Commits to Sergio Lopez’s H2Okies MOR’s Ashley Worden has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech for 2019-20.

2018 Mediterranean Games Day 1: Quadarella Leads Italian Charge Simona Quadarella helped kick-off the Italians’ siege on the medal table through night 1 of the 2018 Mediterranean Games.

Ai Giochi Del Mediterraneo E’ Valanga Di Medaglie Per L’Italia GIOCHI DEL MEDITERRANEO 2018 Tarragona 23/25 Giugno 2018 Sito Dell’evento Programma gare nuoto Diretta streaming Dopo le emozioni regalate da…