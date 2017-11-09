SMU Mustangs Secure Verbal Commitment from Connor Dalbo

Cary, North Carolina-native Connor Dalbo has announced his verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for 2018-19, where he will join Brayden Rudd from Katy, Texas in the class of 2022.

“I chose SMU for the great teammates and swim program alongside the outstanding academic reputation. I can’t wait to be a mustang! #ponyup”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Dalbo is a senior at Green Hope High School where he specializes in breast and IM. Dalbo placed sixth in the 100 breast (57.74) and contributed the breast leg (26.68) to Green Hope’s fourth-place medley relay at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. He also swam the 200 IM in prelims and came in 17th. In club swimming with Marlins of Raleigh, he had an excellent spring and summer, updating all his times with the exception of the 100m breast. At the NCSA Spring Championship he was a B finalist in the 200 breast and earned new PBs in the 500 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM. This summer he had a couple of strong meets, updating his times in the 200 breast and 400 IM at Nashville Futures, and earning 6 new IM, free, and fly PBs at the North Carolina Long Course Senior Championships. His best SCY times include:

200 breast – 2:02.81

100 breast – 57.39

400 IM – 4:04.80

200 IM – 1:56.48

Dalbo would have qualified for the B finals of the 100/200 breast and 400 IM at the 2017 AAC Championships.

