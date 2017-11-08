2017-2018 Women’s NCAA Power Rankings: November Edition

As in previous years, SwimSwam’s Power Rankings are somewhere between the CSCAA-style dual meet rankings and a pure prediction of NCAA finish order. SwimSwam’s rankings take into account how a team looks at the moment, while keeping the end of the season in mind through things like a team’s previous trajectory and NCAA scoring potential. These rankings are by nature subjective, and a jumping-off point for discussion. If you disagree with any team’s ranking, feel free to make your case in a respectful way in our comments section.

NCAA mid-season invites begin in the next few weeks, so it’s time to publish our next round of NCAA Power Rankings. While the top 3 teams are remaining very stable, spots 4-8 are seeing a lot of flux based on a number of big swims and big team wins so far this fall.

We’re introducing a new format for our Power Rankings this fall: a committee system where we average out the top 20 ballots of multiple SwimSwam writers to come up with our official ranking order. While this should help readers glean which teams are consensus picks at their rank (say, this week’s #1 team) and where in the order things get fuzzy and more subjective, bear in mind that these rankings are not an opportunity to personally attack any specific writer.

With that said, onto our second rankings for the 2017-2018 season:

(Also receiving votes: Florida State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Arizona State)

#20: Alabama Crimson Tide (Previous Rank: N/A)

The Tide have already hit the SEC schedule hard, besting Auburn but losing to Florida. Hungarian import Flora Molnar is looking like the real deal -JA

#19: Tennessee Volunteers (Previous Rank: #16)

The Vols were only ranked by one ranker (guess who?), but sophomores Tess Cieplucha and Erika Brown already have top-5 ranked times nationally in the 400 IM (4:11.22) and 100 fly (52.61), respectively. And while dual meets don’t necessarily mean everything, the Vols have beaten top-15 programs Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin head to head. -JA

#18: UNC Tar Heels (Previous Rank: N/A)

Caroline Baldwin has already popped a 22.20 in the 50 free this season. That will go a long way toward giving the Tar Heels relay potential come March. Freshman Maddie Smith is the Tar Heels’ 2nd in the sprints. -BK

#17: Virginia Cavaliers (Previous Rank: #17)

We know what we’re getting from Jen Marrkand and Caitlin Cooper. It’s the rest of the roster that’s still a mystery, though we should find out more when the Cavs host a tough Louisville team this weekend. Still no swims from 2016 NCAA scorer Megan Moroney, who missed almost all of last season as well. -JA

#16: Ohio State Buckeyes (Previous Rank: #15)

The Buckeyes are pretty one-dimensional, but when that one dimension is NCAA title-contending sprinter Liz Li, you’re not in too bad of shape. A concern, though: Li hasn’t competed yet this year, though she’s now expected back in January. -JA

#15: Wisconsin Badgers (Previous Rank: #14)

A third-straight team with a conspicuous absence: Olympian Cierra Runge. That hurts the team a little, though it’s hard to quantify the impact until we get some indication about what Runge’s status is going forward. The Badgers are still pretty tough, though, especially with blue-chip fly prospect Beata Nelson starting to swim well. -JA

#14: Auburn Tigers (Previous Rank: #18)

The medley relays are looking stout, especially a 400 medley that’s ranked #1 nationally by almost two seconds. Aly Tetzloff is tearing it up for a pretty deep Auburn sprint crew. -JA

#13: Missouri Tigers (Previous Rank: #12)

It’s been a rough start for Mizzou team-wise, with losses to South Carolina, Arkansas and Kentucky. But Hannah Stevens and Annie Ochitwa haven’t swum their best yet, and Mizzou usually blows up at their fall invite. -JA

#12: Kentucky Wildcats (Previous Rank: #13)

The vaunted backstroke group has had a relatively quiet start, but Ali Galyer and Asia Seidt are already going 53s and 1:55s. -JA

#11: Minnesota Golden Gophers (Previous Rank: #11)

Lindsey Kozelsky (formerly Horejsi) has battled a slugger’s row of All-American breaststrokers so far with great success, tying FSU’s Natalie Pierce and beating Michigan’s Miranda Tucker. -JA

#10: NC State Wolfpack (Previous Rank: #9)

OK, so the trip out West was a little painful. But who would look good against Stanford and Cal? Hannah Moore is swimming very well, and freshman Julia Poole is looking like an early-impact pickup. -JA

#9: Indiana Hoosiers (Previous Rank: #10)

Common sense seemed to dictate that the graduation of star flyer Gia Dalesandro would leave a hole in the IU medleys, further exposing shaky free legs. But Christie Jensen is swimming out of her mind to replace Dalesandro from within, and freshman Grace Haskett is looking better than any anchor the team had last year. When you’ve got all-world talent Lilly King tearing up your breaststroke leg, that means big things for those medley relays. -JA

#8: Texas Longhorns (Previous Rank: #5)

Lost in the shuffle of the Texas A&M men beating Texas was the inverse upset on the women’s side, with the Longhorns beating our consensus #3 team on the road. The ‘Horns have the #1-ranked 400 free relay in the nation while backstrokers Claire Adams and Quinn Carrozza and flyer Remedy Rule are all excelling. Keep an eye on freshman Evie Pfeifer, who looks great, too. -JA

#7: Georgia Bulldogs (Previous Rank: #4)

#1 commit Courtney Harnish has proven that she’s ready for the NCAA challenge. The Bulldogs are still looking for the pieces to fall into place around her, though. -BK

#6: Louisville Cardinals (Previous Rank: #6)

Mallory Comerford is off to the start we expected of the defending NCAA Champion, and the depth continues to grow for the Cardinals. To crack the top 4, they’ll need a breaststroker. Freshman Mariia Astashkina ranks 9th in the NCAA so far in the 100 with a 1:01.25 – a good start, but not quite enough to get the Cardinals over that hump. Let’s see what she does at Winter Nationals in early December – sub-minute could bump the Cardinals back up. -BK

The Cards have the best 200 free relay in the nation by a full second, and tough young freestyle crew is only getting younger with the addition of likely NCAA scorer Arina Openysheva. -JA

#5: USC Trojans (Previous Rank: #8)

USC has two of the only four sub-minute breaststrokers in the country, Riley Scott and Margaret Aroesty. Those two also sit 1-2 nationally in the 200 breast. USC as breaststroke U is back. -BK

The Trojans are swimming lights-out. Louise Hansson is ranked inside the top 3 in the NCAA in four different events (100 fly, 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM) and inside the top 10 in two more (4th in 200 free, 10th in 100 back). -JA

#4: Michigan Wolverines (Previous Rank: #7)

The latest DeLoof, Catie, is coming into her own as Michigan’s #2 sprinter. The Wolverines have the 3 fastest times in the Big Ten this season in the 100 free and lead the conference in most events. -BK

No G Ryan yet, but that’s expected to change next month. Siobhan Haughey is crushing. And top-tier transfer Miranda Tucker hasn’t even swum her best yet. -JA

#3: Texas A&M Aggies (Previous Rank: #3)

The loss to Texas speaks more to how the Aggies strengths (and absurd breaststroke/IM depth) don’t translate well to the dual meet format. The Aggies have 5 of the top 12 swimmers in the nation in the 200 breast. They’re also very well-rounded, with Lisa Bratton in the backstrokes, Beryl Gastaldello in sprints and 16-year-old freshman Jing Quah in the butterfly races. -JA

#2: California Golden Bears (Previous Rank: #2)

Abbey Weitzeil may finally be settling in at Cal. Her 21.63 in the 50 free is the fastest time in the country so far by four-tenths of a second, and most importantly already ensures her spot at NCAAs. -BK

#1: Stanford Cardinal (Previous Rank: #1)

No question about our #1 team, a bulldozer of a crew that’s historically good in the freestyles of all distances. Maybe the underreported story is how good Janet Hu was at the College Challenge: 51.6 back, 51.6 fly and 1:52.2 back. She’s also been 22.6 twice in the 50 free. -JA

