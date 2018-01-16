SMU Secures Commitment from Bolles Sprinter John Pate

John Pate of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Southern Methodist University beginning in 2018-19. He will join fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Brayden Rudd, Connor Dalbo, and Joseph Carson.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University (SMU). I want to thank Coach Eddie Sinnott and Coach Mitch Dansky for their support and focus on my development both inside and outside of the pool. I loved the SMU culture, campus, academics, as well as the impressive swimming facilities. SMU is committed to winning championships and I am looking forward to being part of their team. Pony Up!!”

Pate is a senior at The Bolles School, whom he represented at the 2017 FHSAA 1A State Meet. He swam the 50 and 100 free, finishing 6th (20.99) and 4th (45.93), respectively, in finals. He also swam legs on Bolles’s two freestyle relays, both of which earned All American status. Pate trains year-round under coach Jon Sakovich at the Bolles School Sharks. He swam at Winter Junior Nationals East in December, competing in the 50/100 free and time-trialing the 100 fly and 200 IM. He anchored Bolles’s 200 free and 400 medley relays, as well. Pate did not compete in long course season this past summer.

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 20.99

100 Free – 45.93

Pate’s times in the 50/100 free would have placed him in their respective B finals at the 2017 AAC Championships. He will have two years with current SMU sprinter Ralph Koo, who was an A-finalist in the 50/100 freestyles at conference as a freshman.

