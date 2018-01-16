NOVA of Virginia’s Sarah Malloy Commits to TCU

Sarah Malloy of Richmond, Virginia signed an NLI during the Early Signing Period to swim for Texas Christian University next fall. She will join the Horned Frogs with fellow class of 2022 commits Cassidy Coughlin, Lauren Mabie, and Megan Morris.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Texas Christian University next fall! I can’t wait to be part of such an incredible team!! Go Frogs!!”

Malloy is a senior at Mills Godwin High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She excels in sprint free, as well as IM and fly. At the 2017 VHSL 5A Swim & Dive Championships, she placed 11th in the 200 free (1:58.00) and 13th in the 50 free (24.72). She also anchored both freestyle relays.

Malloy swims year-round for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. At 2017 Winter Junior Nationals East, she competed in the 50/100 free and 100 fly and time-trialed the 200 free and 200 IM, picking up PBs in the 50/100 free. She extended her portfolio to include back, breast, fly, and IM at the NCSA Summer Championship, and swam the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the NCSA Spring Championship.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.00

100 free – 52.38

200 free – 1:53.46

200 back – 2:05.51

100 fly – 03

200 fly – 2:06.14

200 IM – 2:07.23

