Sprinter Lia Campbell Makes Verbal Commitment to Air Force

Sprinter Lia Campbell from St John’s, Florida has announced her commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy in 2018-19. She will join fellow commits Corinne DeSpain, Emily Bardak, and Mackenzie Adkins in the class of 2022.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to announce my commitment to the United States Air Force Academy. I chose USAFA due to the combination of rigorous academics, highly competitive swimming, and military training that will prepare me to serve my country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. My decision was solidified by the dedication and passion of the Air Force coaches and the swim team’s strong sense of purpose and camaraderie. Thank you so much to my family, teachers, and amazing coaches who have encouraged me to ‘Aim High’ and have made it possible for me to embrace this opportunity. I cannot wait to join Air Force Swimming and become a member of U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2022! Go Falcons!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Campbell is a senior at Creekside High School. She placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.86) and 5th in the 100 free (52.23) at this fall’s FHSAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships. She further contributed to Creekside’s 3A team title with strong legs on the 2nd-place 200 free relay (24.00 leadoff) and 400 free relay (51.46 anchor).

Campbell swims year-round under head coach Mark Corley at Loggerhead Aquatics. She competed in the 50/100/200m free at Nashville Futures last summer. She swam her junior season of high school at South County High School in Virginia, where she competed in the 100/200 freestyle. The season before that she swam for Campolindo High School in Northern California.

Campbell’s best times date from her freshman and sophomore years; they would have helped the Falcons at last year’s Mountain West Conference Championships, where Air Force finished a half-point behind San Jose State. Campbell’s top times would have scored in the B finals of the 50/100/200 free and the C final of the 500 free.

Best SCY times:

50 Free = 23.11

100 Free = 50.64

200 Free = 1:49.68

500 Free = 4:59.02

100 Back = 57.17

100 Fly = 57.87

