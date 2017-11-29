Academy Bullets/Rosary HS Seniors Laurich and Adkins Sign NLIs

The Academy Bullets Swim Team announced via social media that three of their swimmers from Rosary High School signed NLIs during the Early Period: Sam Laurich to Grand Valley State University, Mackenzie Adkins to the United States Air Force Academy, and Camryn Streid (about whom we have already written) to the University of Cincinnati.

Samantha Laurich

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Grand Valley State University to continue my academic and athletic career! Go Lakers!! 💙💙”

Laurich is a breaststroke/IM specialist who competed at the 2017 IHSA Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championships in the 100 breast, coming in 16th with 1:05.06. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and swam the 200 back, 50/100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM at NCSA Summer Championship. She came away with new PBs in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM. At the spring version of the NCSA Championship she scored best times in the 50/100/200 breast and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 30.66

100 breast – 1!04.88

200 breast – 2:17.83

200 IM – 2:07.65

400 IM – 4:27.16

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Grand Valley State University to continue my academic and athletic career! Go Lakers!! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/zq7RY83yXg — sam laurich (@samlaurich) September 29, 2017

Mackenzie Adkins

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy!! #AimHigh”

Adkins did not participate in Rosary’s state title-winning campaign at the IHSA Girls’ State Championships this fall; she placed 35th in the 500 free last year with 5:13.29. This summer she competed at the 2017 Illinois Swimming Long Course Senior Championships, swimming in the 200/400 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM. All of her top short-course times come out of her junior season.

Adkins will join Corinne DeSpain who has also verbally committed to the Academy’s class of 2022.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 55.56

200 free – 1:56.98

500 free – 5:07.60

200 IM – 2:10.61

400 IM – 4:34.40

Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy!! #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/9Axj4JFGPS — mackenzie adkins (@mackla2000) October 16, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].