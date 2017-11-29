Pacific Legacy Brooke Helgeson Pledges Commitment to Tigers

Valencia, California’s Brooke Helgeson will attend University of the Pacific next fall, following in the footsteps of her mother, a Big West Soccer Player of the Year and a key member of the Pacific women’s soccer team that made the NCAA tournament.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of the Pacific! Go Tiges!! 🐯🐯#UOPSwimming22”

Helgeson is a senior at William S. Hart High School in Newhall. She placed 17th in the 200 free (1:54.74) and 12th in the 500 (5:00.71) at the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships last May. She anchored Hart’s 200 free relay (25.19) and 400 free relay (54.05), as well. Helgeson does her club swimming with Canyons Aquatic Club, where she tends to swim free, fly, and IM. She had an outstanding meet at CA/NV Sectionals this summer, making B finals in the 400 free and 400 IM and the C final of the 200 free, and picking up PBs in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Earlier in the summer she had gone best times in the LCM 100 back and 200 IM.

Helgeson’s top times would have scored for the Tigers at the 2017 MPSF Championships in the A final of the 400 IM, the B finals of the 200 free, 500 free and 200 fly, and the C final of the 200 IM. She will join Emma Frey and Kelsey Lloyd in the Pacific class of 2022.

SCY times:

400 IM – 4:25.63

200 IM – 2:09.38

500 free – 4:58.08

200 free – 1:52.59

200 fly – 2:05.16

100 fly – 58.57

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of the Pacific! Go Tiges!! 🐯🐯#UOPSwimming22 pic.twitter.com/JRYGjE9AUZ — brooke♡ (@brookehelgeson) September 30, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].