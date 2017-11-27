3x WIAA 4A State Champ Emma Frey Verbal Commit to Pacific Tigers

Mount Vernon, Washington’s Emma Frey has announced her verbal commitment to swim for University of the Pacific in 2018-19. She will join California’s Kelsey Lloyd in the class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to train for Peter and swim outdoors everyday [sic]! I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the team atmosphere and be a tiger!”

Frey is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Mount Vernon High School. She won the Washington Girls 4A State Championship title in the 100 back as a sophomore, a junior, and a senior, and was runner-up her freshman year. At the recent 2017 WIAA 4A Girls State Swim & Dive Championships, she claimed her third consecutive gold medal in the 100 back with 55.04 and placed fourth in the 200 IM with 2:04.38. She split 30.72 on Mount Vernon’s ninth-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the third-place 400 free relay in 50.99.

Frey swims year-round at Bellingham Bay Swim Team under coach Jay Benner. Her best SCY times are:

50 back – 26.65

100 back – 55.04

100 back – 1:59.46

200 IM – 2:04.38

400 IM – 4:26.60

100 free – 52.76

100 fly – 56.98

Frey said she chose University of the Pacific because she “loved how close knit the team was and Coach Peter is so enthusiastic to be around. I also really loved the campus of the school and that it’s in California.”

