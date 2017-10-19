2x CIF-SS Champion Kelsey Lloyd Verbally Commits to Pacific Tigers

Kelsey Lloyd, a senior at Diamond Bar High School in Diamond Bar, California, has verbally committed to the University of the Pacific for 2018-19. Lloyd is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American; she swims under head coach Jim Johnson at BREA Aquatics.

“I am truly excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of the Pacific, CA. I feel so honored and truly grateful to become a part of this wonderful team. I know my choice will give me great opportunities both in swimming and academically. I could not have done it without my coaches, family and friends! GO TIGERS!”

Lloyd is the two-time defending CIF-Southern Section Division II champion in the 100 breast. She first won in 2016 as a sophomore with 1:02.80; she was tenth in the 200 IM that year with 2:06.38. The following year she repeated in the 100 breast (1:02.21) and placed sixth in the 200 IM (2:04.13). She went on to the California State Meet in both 2016 and 2017, finishing fifth in the 100 breast both time and coming in 15th in the 200 IM as a sophomore. She has earned her school’s MVP honors in each of the last two years, and was a team captain in 2017. She is the school record-holder in the 100 breast, and is a member of the record-holding 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays, all of which were achieved with her older sister, Jenna Lloyd, currently a sophomore on the San José State Spartans’ swimming and diving team.

In club swimming, Lloyd is coming off a strong long-course season that saw her improve in all her best events (50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM). Lloyd made the 18&U bonus final in both the 100 breast and 200 breast at 2017 U.S. Open Swimming Championships. At 2016 Winter Juniors West, Lloyd finished 8th in the 200 breast and contributed to BREA’s fourth-place 400 medley relay.

Top Times: SCY LCM 100 breast 1:02.07 1:13.00 200 breast 2:13.43 2:34.39 200 IM 2:04.13 2:23.82

Lloyd will add firepower to the Tigers’ lineup next fall; she would have scored at 2017 MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships in the A finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She will have two years of overlap with Tiger breaststrokers Semaj Walker and Angela Gagliardo.

