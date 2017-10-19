Sprinter Alyssa Conley of Carmel Swim Club Makes Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Alyssa Conley of Carmel, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for 2018-19. She will join Dakota Elliott, Kendall Goit, and Madison Nalls in the Panthers’ class of 2022.

“I chose the University of Pittsburgh because of all of the amazing opportunities there! I am in love with the campus and impressed by the outstanding academics, coaching staff, resources, and team. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along this journey! I can’t wait to be a Panther!! Hail to Pitt!!”

Conley swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club. She placed 16th in the 50 free at the 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championships; she also led off the first-place Carmel 200 free relay in prelims. In club swimming, Conley specializes mainly in sprint and mid-distance freestyle. At the Indiana Senior State Short Course Championships, she competed in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 free – 23.73
  • 100 free – 52.85
  • 200 free – 1:55.61
  • 500 free – 5:09.96
  • 100 breast – 1:08.80
  • 200 IM – 2:14.67

