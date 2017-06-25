Pitt Secures Verbal Commitment from In-State Freestyler Madison Nalls

The University of Pittsburgh has succeeded in keeping Madison Nalls, who hails from Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, in-state for her collegiate career, as the rising senior from Eastern York High School has made a verbal commitment to the Panthers for 2018-19. She will join recently-committed Dakota Elliott in the class of 2022.

Nalls specializes in freestyle, excelling throughout the 50-500 range. She is strongest in the 200, where she is a Winter Juniors qualifier. Nalls was runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.55) and placed fourth in the 500 free (5:01.05) at the 2017 PIAA Girls AA Swimming and Diving Championships.

In club swimming, Nalls represented Diplomat Swim Club in March at Chambersburg Sectionals where she placed 14th in the 50 free, 23rd in the 100, 8th in the 200, and 16th in the 500, and picked up a lifetime best in the 50. Her top SCY times include:

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 52.19

200 free – 1:49.45

500 free – 4:57.84

I'm happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at The University of Pittsburgh! #H2P @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/4oO6ZB2SmN — Madison Nalls (@MadisonNalls) June 24, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].