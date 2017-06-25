Nicolo Martinenghi Lowers 100 Breast World Junior Record For 2nd Time

54TH SETTE COLLI/INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEETING

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Stadio del Nuoto, Rome

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)

LCM

Not only did rising Italian superstar Nicolo Martinenghi lower the Italian Record in the 100 breaststroke at the Sette Colli meet in Rome, he also took down the junior world record in the event for a second time.

Martinenghi first lowered the record in April at the Italian Championships, touching in 59.46 to take down the previous record of China’s Wang Lizhou, which stood at 59.60 from 2016. He went even lower this week, touching in 59.31 to lower his previous record and also the Italian Record of 59.42 previously held by Fabio Scozzoli.

The swim moves Martinenghi into 4th in the world for the year, and earned him second at the meet behind British world record holder Adam Peaty.

The Italian also holds the junior world record in the 50 breast with his 26.97 from Italian Nationals. He was just off that mark in Rome, touching in 27.03 for 3rd behind Peaty and Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior. Born in 1999, Martinenghi can break junior world records up until December 31st of this year before he enters his 19th year and becomes ineligible.

Heading into his first major international competition, Martinenghi is certainly a threat to medal at the World Championships in Budapest. Peaty has the 100 and likely the 50 all but locked up, but the Italian will be in the hunt for the minor medals. The biggest international competition he’s been in was the World Juniors in 2015, where he won silver in the 50, took 5th in the 200, and placed 7th in the 100 breast.