Hardcore Swimmer of the Month: Madisyn Cox, Texas

Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer or water polo player who has proven themselves truly hardcore over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Hardcore Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishements slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

With the caveat that World Champ Trials are still upcoming this month, there’s been no American swimmer with a bigger June explosion so far than Madisyn Cox.

The Texas Longhorn grad has torn up her first season as a pro, including three huge wins at the Santa Clara Pro Swim Series. Cox won the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breast at that meet, leading all female athletes with 15 total Pro Swim Series points.

But outside of winning the meet itself, Cox’s times are significant on the national stage. Her 200 IM swim of 2:11.56 was the fastest by any American woman in the month of June by four full seconds. It currently sits #2 among Americans for this season as a whole, behind only a Melanie Margalis 2:10 from way back in March.

Cox’s 2:25.62 200 breast also sits #2 among Americans for the season, and was the fastest swim in the month of June. Her 400 IM was the best time this season for any American entering the event at Nationals. (Katie Ledecky is the top American in the world ranks, but is swimming only freestyle this week). Cox was 4:39.07 in that race, outlasting tough Olympic stalwart Elizabeth Beisel.

