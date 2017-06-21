2-Sport Athlete Dakota Elliott Verbally Commits to Swim for Pitt

Columbus, Ohio’s Dakota Elliott has given her verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Pitt because of the amazing coaches, team, and academic opportunities! I was so impressed by everything it has to offer and am in love with the city! I’m beyond excited to be a part of such an incredible team! Go Panthers!!”

A rising senior at Upper Arlington High School, Elliott is a varsity letter-winner in water polo (2015 and 2016) as well as in swimming (2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17). She was a member of the UAHS Girls’ Ohio State Championship Water Polo Team in 2014, 2015, and 2016, and the UAHS Girls’ Ohio Swimming and Diving State Championship Team in 2015, 2016, and 2017. A 9-time NISCA High School Swimming All American, Elliott hold the UAHS varsity records in the 200 IM and the 200 medley relay, which also set the Ohio Division I state record in 2017.

Elliott swims year-round with Upper Arlington Swim Club, where she holds team records in the 100/200m breast, 200y breast, and 200y IM. She competed in the 50 free and 100 breast at 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East, and her top SCY times are:

200 IM – 2:00.32

100 breast – 1:02.52

200 breast – 2:15.98

200 free – 1:48.90

500 free – 4:51.82

100 fly – 55.25

VERY happy to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Pittsburgh!! Couldn't be more excited to be a future Panther! #H2P💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9elZOrD0PR — Dakota Elliott (@dakotaelliott_) June 20, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]