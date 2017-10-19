Wyoming Picks Up a Pair of Verbals from Molly Green and Erin Eccleston

Molly Green of Sheridan, Wyoming and Erin Eccleston from Loveland, Colorado have both announced their intention to swim for the University of Wyoming in the fall of 2018.

Molly Green

Green is a senior at Sheridan High School. She swam for Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, her freshman year, and competed at the Georgia 6A State Meet in the 500 free and 100 back. She represented Sheridan as a sophomore and a junior at the Wyoming 4A Girls Swimming State Championships. She won the 200 free and was runner-up in the 500 as a sophomore; the following year she placed third in fourth in those respective events.

Green swims year-round with Sheridan Swim Team. She had a successful long course season, culminating at Western Zone Senior Championships in Clovis, where she improved her times across the board. She left the meet with new lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.71

200 free – 1:55.95

500 free – 5:15.87

50 back – 27.46

100 back – 59.86

200 back – 2:10.65

Erin Eccleston

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Wyoming next year. I am very happy that I get to be a part of such an amazing team and have to opportunity to work with such outstanding coaches. I am very thankful for my coaches and teammates for pushing me everyday to be a better swimmer. I am also thankful for my family and friends that have supported me and cheered me on. Go Pokes!”

Eccleston swims for the Loveland Swim Club and Windsor High School. At the 2017 CHSAA Girls 4A State Championships, she took ninth in the 100 fly, winning the consols with 58.82, and tenth in the 100 back (59.18). She more short-course times at the Lakeside Stampede in March, going PBs in the 500 free and 100/200 back. This summer she had a series of strong long-course meets, ending up with new times in the 100/200/400 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:25.68

200 fly – 2:06.26

200 back – 2:05.48

