Club Wolverine’s Kendall Goit Makes Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Kendall Goit, a senior at Mercy High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has announced on social media that she made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pittsburgh’s class of 2022.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pittsburgh! Hail to Pitt💙💛”

Goit specializes in freestyle, fly and IM. At the 2016 MHSAA Division I Girls Championships last fall, she contributed significantly to Farmington Hills Mercy’s second-place team finish with a fourth in the 200 free and a seventh in the 100 free, as well as the leadoff legs of the 200 and 400 free relays, both of which placed in the top 5. She earned PBs in both the 100/200 freestyles at the state meet.

Goit swims year-round with Club Wolverine. She had a very successful junior year season; after high school season wrapped up in November, she spent the eight months notching PBs in the SCY 50 free, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, and the LCM 100/200 free, 100 breast, and 100/200 fly. She competed this summer at NCSA Summer Championships in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly, and at Columbus Sectionals in the 50 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.00

200 free – 1:51.28

500 free – 5:04.38

400 IM – 4:28.74

100 fly – 57.76

200 fly – 2:07.02

Goit will join the Panthers with fellow verbal commits Dakota Elliott and Madison Nalls.

