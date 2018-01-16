Columbia Takes Down Cornell in Ivy League Women’s Dual

Columbia vs Cornell

Sunday, January 14th

Uris Natatorium, New York City, New York

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Columbia – 179

Cornell – 121

After a tight finish in the men’s meet the day before, the Columbia women’s team came back after losing 3 of the first 4 events to beat Cornell by nearly 60 points. The Lions won 10 of 16 events, winning both relays and both diving events in the process.

Cornell had 3 swimmers that each won 2 events: Annaklara Doel, Helen Hsu, and Laurel Kiselis.

Doel won the 500 and 1000 free. Her 1000 time of 10:27.31 was her slowest time of the season, but she still won the event by 4 seconds. On the other hand, her 500 time of 5:05.07 was her fastest time in a dual meet this season.

Hsu won the backstroke events, going her 2nd fastest dual meet time of the season in the 100 and the fastest in the 200. She took the 100 back in a time of 56.62, just off her dual meet season best of 56.49. Her 200 time of 2:03.55 was just under her previous dual meet season best, and sits under 2.5 seconds off her overall season best time of 2:01.18.

Kiselis won the 100 and 200 free, going her fastest dual meet time of the season in both. Her times of 51.87 and 1:50.67 both sit just off her overall season bests of 51.25 and 1:50.45 in those events. She won the 200 in a very tight race against Columbia’s Suzie Zhu, who went 1:50.73.

Columbia won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:27.07. That time could have been considerably faster, however, because they had splits of 52.89 and 52.28 on the last 2 swimmers of their ‘A’ relay, and the lead-off on the ‘B’ relay went 52.26 and there was also a 52.61 flying on the ‘B’. Given that, it’s reasonable to assume the ‘A’ relay could have been at least a mid-3:26 after swapping out the swimmers and giving the former ‘B’ lead-off a flying start. For reference, Columbia’s best time this season is 3:22.88 from their midseason invite.

Event Winners

200 medley relay: Columbia (Samson, Antiles, Zhu, O’Rourke) – 1:43.83

1000 free: Annaklara Doel (Cornell) – 10:27.31

200 free: Laurel Kiselis (Cornell) – 1:50.67

100 back: Helen Hsu (Cornell) – 56.62

100 breast: Eva Crouse (Columbia) – 1:04.62

200 fly: Jessica He (Columbia) – 2:03.15

50 free: Kate O’Rourke (Columbia) – 24.31

100 free: Laurel Kiselis (Cornell) – 51.87

200 back: Helen Hsu (Cornell) – 2:03.55

200 breast: Nicole Papsco (Columbia) – 2:21.27

500 free: Annaklara Doel (Cornell) – 5:05.07

100 fly: Eva Crouse (Columbia) – 56.10

200 IM: Jessica Antiles (Columbia) – 2:05.01

400 free relay: Columbia (Ashby, Zhu, O’Rourke, He) – 3:27.07

1 meter diving: Brooke Bernardin (Columbia) – 239.55

3 meter diving: Kim Yang (Columbia) – 262.05

Press Release – Columbia:

NEW YORK – Uris pool was full of excitement on Sunday, Jan. 14 as the Columbia women’s swimming & diving team defeated Ivy League foe Cornell 171-129. The Lions were sensational in a homecoming win that saw standout performances in nearly every event.

Kim Yang lead a strong Columbia performances in the three-meter dive with a first-place score of 262.05.Brooke Bernardin added a third-place finish with a tally of 247.88. Bernardin returned in the one-meter dive for her first victory of the season at 239.55, trading places with Yang who took third at 230.77.

A 1-2 punch in the 200 medley relay ignited the Lions sensational early start. The squad of Julia Samson,Jessica Antiles, Susie Shu and Kathleen O’Rourke combined for a winning time of 1:43.85, followed by the runner-up tandem of Jamie Lee, Eva Crouse, Emily Wang and Jessica He in 1:45.76.

Columbia collected strong points in the 200 freestyle from Susie Zhu (1:50.73 – 2nd) and Mary Ashby (1:51.35 – 3rd), as well as the 100 backstoroke from Julia Samson (56.93 – 2nd), Jamie Lee (57.57 – 3rd) and Lisa Zhang (57.47 – 4th).

A victory in the 100 breaststroke by Eva Crouse in 1:04.67, Jessica He in the 200 butterfly in 2:03.15 and Kathleen O’Rourke in the 50 freestyle in 24.31 highlighted a streak of three-consecutive event crowns for the Lions.

Keeping the Lions in front as the Big Red battle back was Jessica He (52.77 – 2nd) in the 100 freestyle andLisa Zhang (2:04.46 – 2nd) in the 200 backstroke.

Next, Columbia exploded in the 200 breaststroke as Nicoke Pasco led a 1-2-3 sweep with a first-place time of 2:21.27. Stefannie Ting placed runner-up with a time of 2:23.31 and Helen Wojdylo hit the wall third in 2:23.70.

After another push by Cornell taking the 500 freestyle, the Lions Eva Crouse responded with her second victory of the afternoon in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.10, along with a runner-up finish from Susie Zhu in 56.91.

With a time of 2:05.01, Jessica Antiles added first-place points for Columbia with a win in the 200 I.M. Led by a pool record performance in the 100 freestyle by Mary Ashby (50.07), the Lions capped the afternoon with a 400 freestyle relay victory with Zhu, O’Rourke and He.

Up next, the Lions head to Brown on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m.

Press Release – Cornell:

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Cornell women’s swimming and diving team won six events, with two wins apiece from Annaklara Doel, Helen Hsu and Laurel Kiselis, but Columbia captured a 179-121 dual meet victory on Sunday afternoon at Percy Uris Natatorium. The Big Red slipped to 1-5 (0-5 Ivy) with the loss.

Freshman Annaklara Doel (10:27.31) led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1,000 free, with Micaela Luders (10:31.04) and Lizzie Thayer (10:31.11) following shortly behind. Doel also took first in the 500 free (5:05.07) with Sophia Cherkez finishing as runner-up (5:06.24).

Laurel Kiselis won the 100 (51.87) and 200 free (1:50.67) races. Helen Hsu also picked up a pair of individual victories, topping the field in both the 100 (56.62) and 200 (2:03.55) back races.

Sophomore diver Erika LaCasse was second in the 3-meter (260.93), while classmate Jessica Leipman finished second in the 1-meter event (231.98).

Other top three event finishers were Cape Murch Elliot in the 100 breast (third, 1:06.34), Hannah James (second, 2:04.36) and Maegan Rudolph (third, 2:04.77) in the 200 fly, Claire Lu (second, 24.40) and Shoshana Swell (24.45) in the 50 free, Sarah Baturka (third, 52.91) in the 100 free, Rudolph in the 100 fly (third, 57.39) and Hsu (second, 2:06.27) and Baturka (third, 2:08.36) in the 200 IM. Cornell closed the meet with a strong second in the 400 free relay, with Kiselis, Rudolph, Cherkez and Hsu touching in 3:31.77.

The Lions topped the Big Red for the 18th time in the last 20 years, avenging last season’s 162.5-137.5 Cornell win in Ithaca.

Cornell closes its non-conference schedule when it welcomes St. Bonaventure to Teagle Pool on Friday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. (diving)/4 p.m. (swimming).