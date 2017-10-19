TCU Secures Verbal from Versatile Tennessean Lauren Mabie

Lauren Mabie, a senior at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, Tennessee, has announced her verbal commitment to Texas Christian University for the fall of 2018.

“riff ram bah zoo guess who’s committed to swim for tcu!!!! huge shoutout to the many people who have helped me along the way and I can’t wait to be a part of the horned frog family!! #gofrogs 🐸💜”

Mabie is a versatile athlete who has been an A finalist in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 100 back a total of five times over the course of her high school career so far. At the 2017 TISCA Tennessee High School Swimming and Diving Championships last February, she was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:03.74) and 100 breast (1:02.36). She also split the third-fastest 50 breast in the meet (28.89) on St. Mary’s third-place medley relay and had the top 100 free leadoff (50.84) of the meet on the fourth-place 400 free relay. Mabie swims year-round for Germantown Center Swim Team and specializes in a little of everything. At the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship she competed in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, earning new lifetime bests in the 50/200 breast and 100 fly.

Mabie’s best times would have placed her in the A finals of the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 100 free at 2017 Big 12 Championships. She will overlap one year with Devin Newton and Lindsay Shabet, and two with Alexandra Robertson, the Horned Frogs’ top scorers in breast/IM. She will also have two years with sprint freestylers Micaela Roemer and Bryn Lohrberg.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 29.09

100 breast – 1:02.36

200 IM – 2:03.74

100 free – 50.84

50 free – 23.74

100 back – 56.82

