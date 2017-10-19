Swim England’s Travel Policy Now Includes Specific Terrorism Steps

Swim England, the national governing sport body of English swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming and artistic swimming, has updated its Overseas Travel and Security Policy document, which applies to all employees and Swim England affiliated clubs.

Per the document, which you can read in its entirety here, the policy ‘provides guidance and advice to individuals planning overseas trips, either on behalf of Swim England, a Region, a county or as a club squad and includes additional guidance on security considerations.’ The policy includes practical information regarding routine travel concerns, such as being aware of language barriers, customs and transport infrastructure differences.

However, the latest version also includes a detailed section on ‘Terrorism’, which it states is ‘extremely rare, but has become a feature of modern life.’ The verbiage concerning the subject includes letting Swim England employees and athletes know that they have a ‘duty of care’ to ensure that reasonable precautions are taken to protect the team.

Specific steps are explained and are to be followed to ensure that all travelers are keeping a possible terror attack in mind, including having travelers ‘consider engaging additional security in the country’ and ‘establishing a culture of checking in and out with colleagues.’

Additional steps to be taken to fulfill the ‘duty of care’ are listed as:

Registering overseas competition schedules with the UK government/ ‘Foreign Office’ to highlight attendance with the Embassy and Consular staff in the countries to which you are travelling.

Check the FCO Travel Advice for the country in which you intend to travel: subscribe to the alerts and if in doubt ask for further advice or clarification.

Consider engaging additional security and medical advice to support the team in country.

Provide training to the management team to educate them about some of the locations they will be working in, including actions to take if involved in a terrorist attack.

attack. Provide the management team with a 24 hour helpline / or nominated contact to facilitate the provision of emergency assistance.

Establish a culture of checking in and out with colleagues especially when overseas. Daily phone call, notification of change in country, arrival at hotel etc.

This version of the Overseas Travel and Security Policy is dated October 19, 2017.