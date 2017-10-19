Fly/Free Specialist Ezra Mizgala Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Chicago, Illinois’ Ezra Mizgala will make the trek to Evanston next year, having given a verbal commitment to Northwestern University’s class of 2022. He will join New Trier twins Patrick Gridley and Ryan Gridley in the fall.

“I am proud and honored to announce my verbal commitment to Northwestern University where I will continue to pursue my athletic and academic careers. I can’t thank enough people for helping me reach this point. Go Cats!”

Mizgala is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from St. Ignatius College Prep. He tied for fifth in the 50 free (20.90) and placed eighth in the 100 fly (50.76) at the 2017 IHSA Boys’ State Swimming and Diving Championships. Mizgala swims year-round for Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He is coming off an outstanding long course season in which he improved his times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 50/100 fly. He won the 100 fly (56.10) and was an A finalist in the 50 free (5th with 24.14) and 100 free (8th with 54.78) at USA Swimming Futures in Austin this summer. That’s a drop of .5 in the 50 free, .9 in the 100 free, and 1.3 in the 100 fly in the last 12 months.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.90

100 free – 47.62

200 free – 1:47.79

100 fly – 49.82

200 fly – 1:51.94

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].