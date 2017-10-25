TCU Secures Verbal Commitment from 3x State Champ Megan Morris

Megan Morris of Frisco, Texas has handed her verbal commitment to in-state Texas Christian University for 2018-19. She will join Lauren Mabie in the Horned Frogs’ class of 2022.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at TCU!! I am so thankful for my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me get to where I am now🐸💜 #gofrogs”

Morris is a senior at Ursuline Academy in Dallas. She is the reigning Texas private schools champion in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 400 free relay. At the 2017 TAPPS State Division I Championships Morris clocked best times in the 100 fly and 100 back en route to winning individual state titles in those events; she also anchored the winning 400 free relay and led off the runner-up 200 medley relay. Swimming for Lakeside Aquatic Club after high school season ended in February, she continued to lower her times in SCY events at Lakeside Stampede: 50/100/200 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. In long-course season she updated all her times, between Sectionals and Futures.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.18

100 back – 56.44

50 back – 26.72

400 IM – 4:30.61

200 IM – 2:08.84

200 fly – 2:07.10

100 fly – 57.21

